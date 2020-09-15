By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian radio personality, talk show host, and presenter popular for hosting The Midday Show on The Beat 99.9 FM. Tolu Oniru, known professionally as Toolz and her kids are having the best time of their lives.

Toolz who recently had her second son ‘The General,’ after their first child ‘Chairman’ with hubby Tunde Demuren back in 2016, said she’s in her feelings.

The mum of two was pregnant during this pandemic and she got scared for her life and kids. She even had to take the COVID-19 test 6 times and it all came back negative.

Read her story and watch her cuddling her new born in a video she shared:

“In my feelings today!

So in love with and so grateful for my boys!! My heart is theirs forever! 💕💕

Being pregnant during this crazy covid period was scary, but thankfully everything worked out for the best. Between travelling and being in hospital, I did the covid test 6 times, and I’m grateful it was always negative.

Through all my fears, worries and being sick after the General came, I’m truly thankful to God for seeing me through.

PS: why do all toddlers think they are stuntmen?





#MamaOfKings”