By Jennifer Okundia

Kiddwaya is the latest housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown show and fans are still wondering why.

In an interview with show host Ebuka, he revealed that he wants fellow contestant Laycon to win the game because of his music talent.

Kidd also stated that he knows Nengi likes him, and that made him a threat to Ozo, who is head over heels in love with Nengi.

Speaking about his lover in the house Erica who was disqualified from the show, the former BBN housemate stated that he’s open to being friends with her or anything more.

Also watch Betway interview here.