By Mohammed Tijjani/Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State, admitted on Monday night that the Kaduna bound train from Abuja was stoned by some miscreants.

The Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige said the stoning on the moving train happened around Rijana village, close to Kaduna.

Jalige said there was no attack by gunmen as being rumoured.

“It was not a bullet or bow and arrow, what they threw are not aggressive weapons. It was not an attack, the train was moving. Our men in Rijana are on top of the situation,” he said.

Despite tha attack, the train arrived Kaduna safe, Jalige said.

The command spokesman said a thorough investigation would be conducted and anyone found to be involved in the incident would be punished.

“So far no suspect has been arrested but our men have been deployed in the area to trail the suspects,” Jalige said.