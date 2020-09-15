By Kazeem Ugbodaga

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has told the people of Edo State to reject the re-election bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki by not voting for him in Saturday’s governorship poll in the state.

He said Edo people should reject Obaseki because he rejected appeals for constitutional democracy to thrive in the State by not allowing the 14 House of Assembly members-elect to be sworn in.

Tinubu, in a viral video, said several Nigerians, including the National Assembly appealed to Obaseki to allow the lawmakers to be sworn-in and that he refused.

In his words: “Who voted for those legislators prevented from being sworn in? As a democrat, please, reject him. Several institutions and leaders of our country appealed to him to respect constitutional democracy but he rejected all entreaties.

“He rejected the appeal from the National Assembly; when Attorney General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria enumerated the part of honour and the constitution of the country, rather than obey and respect the law, he vandalised the State House of Assemby in Edo to prevent the 14 members from being sworn in, now he is asking for our votes, is this a democrat? No, he is not.

“He does not deserve any democratic ballot paper, don’t vote for him, I appeal to all of you. While maintaining peace and non-violence on the day of the election, like he rejected the 14 members, you should reject him.”

Tinubu also said he is a committed democrat and leader of all democrats regardless of political party and that there was the need for Edo people to reject Obaseki by voting for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu on Saturday.

He said he had suffered with many others to bring about this democratic regime which everyone was enjoying today.





Tinubu said Obaseki was never a part of the struggle and that he could not understand the values and the pains associated with democratic struggle and should therefore be rejected.

“I, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a committed democrat and leader of all democrats regardless of political party, to our conscience and commitment to democracy.

“On the forthcoming election in Edo State, I want to appeal to you to reject Godwin Obaseki in this coming election, I have suffered with many others to bring about this democratic regime that today we are enjoying in the country.

“Then Godwin Obaseki did not participate in any aspect of the struggle, therefore, he could not understand the values and the pains associated with this democratic struggle.”

Watch video below