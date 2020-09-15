By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma has expressed deep regret over the death of Mr Damian Anyanwu, the renowned inventor of popular Radio Mbaise.

This is contained in a press statement released by Oguwike Nwachuku, CPS/Media Adviser to the Governor.

Anyanwu, a holder of Member the Order of the Niger (MON) died after a brief illness in July this year, according to the family.

Uzodimma said Imo in particular and Nigeria, in general, have lost a soul in Mr Anyanwu whose ingenuity in the invention was second to none in the 1970s and 1980s.

He added that Mr Anyanwu impacted the lives of so many people positively with his Radio Mbaise and that, other efforts he made at the establishment of Science and Technology Polytechnic – /Kelly Research Institute – and a stint at the Department of Physics, the University of Nigeria Nsukka as an Assistant Lecturer, pointed to the rare gift the deceased had.

Governor Uzodimma, therefore, commiserates with Mr Anyanwu’s widow and the entire family over the great loss and encouraged them to have solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled and impacted life.

The governor said though Mr Anyanwu’s death happened when he was needed most by the society, our comfort should be that he left a legacy which the society can point to and thank God for.