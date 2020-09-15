By Yunus Yusuf

The management of Arik Air has announced the resumption of normal flight operations after Monday’s disruption by some workers unions.

Mr Adebanji Ola, the Communications Manager of Arik Air announced the resumption on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, aviation unions had shutdown operations of the airline over alleged non-payment of staff salaries since April.

The Unions also accused Arik of placing 90 per cent of the workforce on compulsory leave, and other anti-labour practices.

According to Ola, all Arik Air’s early morning flights for Tuesday, Sept. 15, operated in and out of Lagos on schedule, and all other flights for the day will operate as scheduled.

“Once again, we apologise to all our valued customers for the disruption to their travel plans on Monday and assure them of our resolve to continually adhere to safety standards,” he said.

Ola said that passengers with tickets who could not fly on Monday could modify such tickets at no extra cost to travel at any time.

“We thank our esteemed customers for their understanding, confidence and support during this period,” he said.





Mr Innocent Atasie, Chairman, Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Arik Air Branch, told NAN that the strike was put on hold based on the request of Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), who asked for a meeting with the union.

According to him, the outcome of the meeting with the director general will determine the next line of action.