A road accident involving a tanker and trailer on the Eko bridge has resulted in gridlock.

It was gathered that the accident happened at about 7:20 on Monday morning. Efforts are ongoing to recover the affected vehicles.

Updated by 8:20: The accident has been cleared. Better movement now expected.

However, Ayobo roundabout is calm for now.

Meggida is still moving rapidly with the influx from neighboring state.

Movement inward journey in Amule and Oluwaga is good and to connect Church roundabout & Adefemi junction is appreciable.

The movement to Oju-Odo/Ikola is in good shape, likewise Jerusalem & Dog Centre to Command is also good, however, Command is beginning to get busy as bus stop activities intensify.

Movement linking Ile-Iwe in & out is good aswell and it is same for Agbelekale to connect Ekoro junction.

Despite the alternation at the merging roads, Ile-Epo Oja is still calm. Journey to link Pipeline & Ekoro u-turn by Abule-Egba Jubilee bridge is steady.





Kara inward Berger down to tollgate is good; Tollgate enroute Iyana oworo is also good.

Iyana Oworo to connect 3rdMB down to Adeniji is also in good shape

Adeniji to Ikoyi axis is ok as well.