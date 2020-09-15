By Taiwo Okanlawon

Upcoming Alté R\B singer and songwriter, Gbenga_Aina Timilehin Precious professionally known as Timiistar has released her debut single titled,’Less Conversation’.

The undergraduate and aspiring model who has been singing majorly in church, kick-started her career officially this year and ‘Less Conversation’ is her first single.

Musing over her debut single, Timiistar said: “I’m always inspired by the people around me and what goes on around me. Sometimes my lyrics just come when I’m vibing to the beat and sometimes when I hear stories and experiences of people in which I use my lyrics to tell a story and then the song is curated.

“I’ve been singing majorly in church, but I kick-started my career officially July 2020, I’m trying to release an EP as soon as I can,” she added.

Alté is Nigerian lingo for ‘alternative’ which means freedom of expression essentially through any medium, which became recognised as a style or genre from about 2012 upwards and it broke into the mainstream in 2016 with the rise of its new stars.”

Less Conversation is out and is available for streaming and download on all music platforms.

AudioMack, SoundCloud, and YouTube.