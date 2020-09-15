By Jennifer Okundia

Sandra Ikeji and her husband Arinze Samuel welcomed their first child together in August this year. The event planner and new mum can barely get over her new journey.

The couple got married in a white wedding in January 2020, where Sandra broke the Guinness Book of Records with her 200 bridesmaids.

They also had a traditional ceremony in her home town. The sister of popular blogger Linda Ikeji, took to her page to share clips of her baby with her sister Laura Ikeji’s son Ryan all loved up. She wrote:

Baby A X ? Guess who?🥰

Ikeji has been sharing visuals from her mummy and baby moments and it is simply priceless.