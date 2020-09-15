By Taiwo Okanlawon

There was uproar in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Tuesday after men of some men of Joint Task Force were said to have allegedly chased some suspected internet fraudsters to death.

It was gathered that the suspected Yahoo boy, identified as Remi, and three others engaged in an accident while being chased by men of Joint Task Force.

The incident occurred on Oba Adesoji Aderemi East Bye Pass Road on Tuesday evening.

According to a source, three have been rushed to the hospital why the other died on the spot. Whle another report claimed all the victims in the car died.

However, irate youth have taken to the streets to protest the death of four young men.

The angry youth who took one of the dead bodies to Abeere Government House are calling on the government to do something about the incessant harassment of young men by SARS and other security agencies.

The angry youths also damaged the vehicle of the Nigeria Police at Oke-Fia.

Watch:



