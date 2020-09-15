

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has warned schools against any unauthorized charges on students, as schools at all levels reopen for academic activities in the State,

The warning is contained in a statement issued in Lokoja on Monday by Wemi Jones, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology. He warned all heads of schools against charging any fees for the remaining two weeks to end Second Term except those students who did not pay their school fees before the Covid-19 outbreak.

”As schools reopen for academic activities in Kogi on Sept. 14, heads of primary and secondary schools in both private and public schools, are warned against charging any fees except those who didn’t pay their fees before the break”, he said.

According to Jones, the earlier directive by the state government was for schools to resume on Sept. 14, and use two weeks to tidy up the activities of the second term before resuming the third term on Sept. 28.

The commissioner restated that the modified Academic School Calendar in Kogi State, was for the third term to begin on Sept. 28, and end on Dec. 4, 2020. He, therefore, reiterated that no school should charge any fees within the remaining two weeks to round up the second term activities, warning that any school found in breach of this directive would be severely sanctioned.

The commissioner further advised parents and guardians to report any erring schools for adquate sanctions. He stressed that payment of the third term school fees should commence as from Sept. 28, when schools reopen for the third term activities.

The commissioner, however, enjoined all schools in the state to ensure they abide by the Covid-19 protocols as specified by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

”For further enquires and report of any erring school, please contact the Hon. Commissioner and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry on the following lines: 0803 334 8992 and 08036173158”, he said



