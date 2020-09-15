Michael Adeshina

The Oyo state government has announced the date for the Computer Based Test for recruitment of Environmental Health Officers and Environmental Health Technologists.

This was announced in a Public Service Announcement signed by the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission in Oyo State, Alhaji K.A Aderibigbe (MNIM) on Tuesday.

Aderibigbe stated that the exam will hold on Monday 21st and Tuesday 22nd September 2020 at Educational Advancement Centre, (EAC) Awolowo Avenue, Bodija, Ibadan.

He explained that shortlisted candidates have been sent massages.

The announcement read: “This is to inform the general public that, the computer-based test for the recruitment of Environmental Health Officers and Environmental Health Technologists approved by the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde (FNSE) is scheduled to hold on Monday 21st and Tuesday 22nd September 2020 at Educational Advancement Centre, (EAC) Awolowo Avenue, Bodija, Ibadan.

“Messages have been sent to qualified candidates shortlisted for the test and they are expected to report at the centre on the dates and time on the sms.”