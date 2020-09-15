By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday attended the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on the situation in Mali on behalf of President Buhari in Accra, Ghana.

He was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Oludolapo Osinbajo and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Zubairu Dada.

While in Accra, the vice president will also meet with representatives of the Nigerian community in Ghana to discuss issues bothering on their wellbeing in the West African country.

They are expected back in Nigeria, later today. See more photos below