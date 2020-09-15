Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has left Abuja for Accra, Ghana to attend an Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS on the situation in Mali.

Osinbajo, who is representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the summit would join other leaders in the sub-region to discuss the political crisis in Mali and the security situation in the sub-region at large.

A statement from the Vice Presidency office said the Accra meeting would form part of several efforts by leaders in the sub-region to resolve Mali’s political crisis.

The statement said while in Accra, the Vice President would also meet with representatives of the Nigerian community in Ghana to discuss issues bothering on their wellbeing in the West African country.

Accompanying the Vice President is the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Zubairu Dada.

Prof Osinbajo is expected back in Abuja today at the end of his engagements in Ghana.