By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Anayo Modestus Onyekwere popularly known for his stage name, Kanayo O Kanayo has sent a message to his fans after his call to bar ceremony, as he fulfilled an ambition.

“God is good. Finally, my age long dream has come through”, he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, after the ceremony.

“You can now address me as Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, Esq, MFR (Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria)

The actor, politician and now lawyer has always been vocal about his ambition to become a legal luminary.

After the actor’s success in the bar examination written in January, colleagues, fans and friends of the actor have been congratulating him until the traditional call to bar which held on Tuesday.