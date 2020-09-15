By Jethro Ibileke

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has warned against rigging the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, saying that the election might be the last held in the country should anyone rigged it.

He gave the warning on Tuesday in Benin, at the grand finale campaign for the PDP governorship candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Secondus noted that “if security agencies failed to fulfill their promise of being non-partisan, Edo election may be the last in Nigeria as a country.

“Security agencies made promise. We want to see if they will fulfill their promises. If they fail to fulfill their promises, there might not be election again in Nigeria. It should be one man one vote.”

The PDP boss noted that Nigeria democracy is sitting on gunpowder because of rigging.

He, therefore, called on world powers to prevail on election riggers in the country.

“I have a special message for the Federal Government. The Edo election is a special election. The entire world is interested in Edo election. The American government is putting everything in place to curb election rigging in Nigeria.

“Nigeria democracy is sitting on the keg of gunpowder because of rigging. Rigging must stop here in Edo, if not, it will be difficult to carry on elections in Nigeria,” he said.





Secondus called on Edo people to punish APC and its leaders, by voting massively to re-elect Governor Obaseki because of his excellent performance.

“Punish APC, punish Oshiomhole by voting for Obaseki on Saturday,” he added.

On his part, the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, urged Edo people not to sell their votes but should stand by it after voting.

“Don’t sell your freedom; don’t sell your vote; don’t allow one man to come from nowhere to buy you over. Vote for the PDP and protect your vote. Protect your integrity,” Tambual said.

The PDP governorship candidate, Godwin Obaseki, on his part said 100 groups in the state have endorsed him, hence he is optimistic he was going to win.