By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) at midnight on Monday said that the death toll from COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria is now 1, 083, with just one fatality in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle, as it announced 132 new infections .

The public health agency stated that the new cases have increased confirmed infections to 56,388.

In the same 24 hour cycle, 185 people recovered from the virus, increasing recovery tally to 44,337.

According to the agency, Lagos State has the highest number of recorded cases on Monday with 52, Gombe State followed with 27 cases and Plateau State came next with 17 cases.

The other states were Kwara-10, Enugu-9 , Ogun-9 , Katsina-3 , Ekiti-2 , Bauchi-1 , Osun-1 and Rivers-1.

“Till date, 56388 cases have been confirmed, 44337 cases have been discharged and 1083 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,”It said.

Meanwhile, the agency said that it was critical for Nigerians to take responsibility to maintain the gains achieved in the nation’s response to COVID-19, to reduce the risk of a spike in cases as international flights resume.





“We have updated the self-isolation guideline to reflect the current protocol for returning travellers, this can be accessed on our website – covid19.ncdc.gov.ng.

“Every returning traveler must carry out a COVID-19 test, after seven days of self isolation”, it stated.