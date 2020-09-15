By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases have fallen drastically again below 100, with only eight states recording new infections on Tuesday.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced just 90 new cases on Tuesday, taking the nation’s total confirmed cases to 56,478.

Five new deaths were also recorded to take the total deaths from the pandemic to 1,088.

Total number of survivors discharged so far stand at 44,430.

As at Tuesday, the nation still has 10,960 active cases of COVID-19 to deal with.

In today’s new figures, Lagos records 33 cases to top ahead of Plateau, 27 cases and Kaduna, 17 cases.

See figures below

Lagos-33

Plateau-27

Kaduna-17

Ogun-6

FCT-4

Anambra-1

Ekiti-1

Nasarawa-1





56,478 confirmed

44,430 discharged

1,088 deaths