A Nigerian-British TikTok star said she’s been called a ‘monkey’ and a ‘slave’ on social media and is told to ‘go back home’ 10 times a week.

Eluwa, who was born in the UK and is in her second year studying International History and Politics at the University of Leeds, has almost 51,000 followers on TikTok.

She regularly shares videos intended to educate people about racism.

But as a result, Naomi – who goes by @nayyeeohhmeee on the platform – claims she’s been subjected to vile abuse purely due to the colour of her skin.

Speaking on the new BBC Three documentary ‘Go Back To Where You Came From’, she told reporter Reha Kansara: ‘I received a comment telling me to go back to Africa.

‘I’ve been called a monkey, I’ve been called a slave online, I’ve been told that no amount of make-up can hide my disgusting complexion.

‘I’ve been told that I should bleach my skin, and I’ve been called ugly just based on the fact I am black.’

Naomi joined TikTok to share videos of herself performing the popular dance routines.





But after the death of George Floyd in the US at the hands of white police officers, which sparked widespread Black Lives Matter protests in the UK, Naomi decided to use her platform for activism and to educate people to have ‘a better understanding of what it means to be black in the UK in 2020’.

*Published by Daily Mail