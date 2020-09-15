Niger State Government has barred articulated vehicles from using Minna-Bida road, due to its deplorable condition.

The move was also meant to allow for its speedy reconstruction.

A barricade has been installed on the road to stop the heavy trucks from accessing it in Bida.

Other roads restricted to heavy trucks are: Lapai-Paiko, Chanchaga Bridge-Maikunkele, Muye-Lapai, and Zungeru- Wushishi roads.

All the roads are owned by the state and most are in deplorable conditions.

The state gave warning about its plans, some weeks ago.

It warned that any articulated vehicle caught on the restricted roads will have themselves to blame as the Government has made widespread publicity about their closure.

Government however enjoined its citizens to show some level of understanding as it is not unaware of the inconveniences the restriction will cause, but it is in the over all interest of the state.





The state also hoped that its action would serve as a wake up call to the Federal authorities to fix its own roads.

Niger state connects the northern and southern states of the country.