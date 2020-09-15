By Tobi Onanuga

Kim Kardashian is starting a pressure movement against Facebook Inc. tomorrow to stop the divisive hate campaign on its platforms, Facebook and Instagram.

Kim, with 188million followers on Instagram and 29 million on Facebook tweeted she would be freezing her two accounts because she can no longer, “stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation”.

She said that this spread of hate only exists to sow division and split America apart only to take steps after people are killed.

“Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy”, she wrote..

The tweet drove Facebook stock value down by a few dollars.

But it went up again to register a $6.27 increase for the day.

Read her tweets below:

