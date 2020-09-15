By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Aston Villa captain, Jack Grealish has extended his contract with the club by 5 years.

Previously, the 25-year-old was linked with a move away from the hammers after his impressive form last season.

However, the midfielder has now committed his future to his boyhood club after signing a new 5 year deal.

Grealish has been with the hammers since he was eight-years-old, and made his debut in the 2013-14 season.

“It is my club, my home and I am very happy here,” Grealish said after agreeing the new deal on Tuesday.

The attacking midfielder made his first appearance for England against Denmark last week.

Aston Villa would begin their season against Sheffield United on Monday 2 September, after their match against Man city was postponed.