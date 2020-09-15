By Jennifer Okundia

Season 5 evicted housemate from the Big Brother Naija reality show Prince, has detailed his experience in the house, in this interview with Ebuka.

Prince who is excited to be out of the house, disclosed that he would be going into acting, politics, activism and a hair business which came to him in the game.

He also mentioned that he likes Tolanibaj, his sweetheart in the house, and wished Laycon or Nengi to emerge as the final winner.

