By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Big Brother Naija reality star Erica Nlewedim, has officially dropped a statement on her timeline, since her disqualification from the game.

The actress and social media sensation was overwhelmed by the number of fans she has garnered in less than 3 months, amounting to 800,000 plus followers on Instagram.

Her early exit from the show, was due to a fall out she had with fellow housemate Laycon, who told other contestants that she kissed him and Erica called him demeaning names.

She stated that she went into the house with her strength and weaknesses, and is learning to get familiar with her new reality.

OVERWHELMED.

They say, It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves

July 19th was the beginning of the rest of my life when I took the decision to be on the Bigbrother show.





Excited as I was, I couldn’t fathom what the future held. I stepped into the house as an open book, believing in my strengths and weaknesses which I bore for the world to see.

I was confident that these will enable me navigate through life in the house. Nothing however prepares you for the events of life except the experiences and the onus was on me to learn and live.

My experiences were at an equilibrium as I made the best of friends, honed existing skills, discovered new ones, lived in the moment and partied away. However, my sad times took precedence and my journey was shortened.

It was a really sad moment for me because I knew I had not only let my self down but an entire army and family called the Elites.

The Elite League stood by me all through, all 800k of them and counting and I couldn’t be more grateful for you all. I love you guys so much.

Life threw lemons at me and the Elite league made Margaritas with it lol 🥂I couldn’t be more grateful for the genuine love, time, prayers, energy, emotions and passion with which you carried my matter, a total stranger. Because of you, Erica Nlewedim the fairly known actress is now dubbed STAR GIRL ⭐

Indeed, It was never in the stars to hold my destiny because the STAR IS ME⭐️.

To all my amazing stars out there, thanks for being there all there all the way. Now we shine!!!

Thank you🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Erica dated Kiddwaya in the house, and now that they are both out of the show, what happens with the BBN couple, will definitely unfold.