By Jethro Ibileke

The Peoples Democratic Party in Edo has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, for deploying adequate security to the state ahead of the September 19 gubernatorial election.

State Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Nehikhare, stated this on Tuesday in Benin, in a statement released to journalists on behalf of the State PDP Campaign Council.

He noted that “the efforts so far put in place by the Buhari-led government to ensure the security and safety of Edo people, before, during and after the election, deserve commendation.

“With the massive deployment of men of the Nigeria Police Force, the Military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies to Edo State to supervise Saturday’s election, we are confident that the election will be crisis-free.

“President Buhari’s commitment to the safety and security of voters in the state will bolster confidence among voters and will ultimately impact positively on voter turnout.”

The PDP’s spokesman urged voters in the state to come out en masse on election day, to reelect Governor Godwin Obaseki by voting the PDP, to sustain the ongoing reforms across the various sectors of the state as well as the administration’s industrialisation drive.