Davido has explained why he took so much time away from the music scene and social media.

On Wednesday, June 3 Davido posted on his Instagram page that if people can’t reach him he would get in touch with them. He said he needed to live his life and take care of himself. He also said that he needed to do some cleansing and has changed his phone number.

The music star went away since then only for him to return on Thursday, September 10 to release his new song ‘FEM’.

On Tuesday, in a radio interview, Davido explained why he took so much time off saying that the many activities he was involved in had begun to take a toll on him.

So, he decided to concentrate on himself.

In his interview, he revealed he never knew he was going to stay away from social media for so long also.

He explained he took that decision because there was a lot going on with him.

He said he was on the road for nine years doing music, tours and much more which began to affect him.





Davido said he also thought he was going to be off for a week but afterward it dawned on him if he did not slow, he might break down.

He said if he breaks down, members his team are going to be affected hence, he decided to leave and regroup.

He said the decision helped as he is very happy now.

Davido, whose full name is David Adeleke, also revealed that his schedule before he went incommunicado was always very difficult as sometimes he had to record all night.