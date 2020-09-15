By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Tuesday announced five more death after recording 90 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The five new deaths brought the numbers of the deaths to 1088 in total w

The health agency also confirmed the country 90 new cases within the last 24 hours put the country’s total caseload at 56,478, with 44,430 cases discharged

According to the NCDC, the 90 new cases were reported from eight states, with Lagos (33) leading the pack.

Other states with new cases include Plateau (27), Kaduna (17), Ogun (6), FCT (4), Anambra (1), Ekiti (1), and Nasarawa (1).

