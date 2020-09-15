Banky W & wife Adesua Etomi

Nigerian singer and actor Olubankole Wellington, popularly known by his stage name Banky W and his adorable wife Adesua Etomi, blessed our timeline with their photo.

The couple got married in a traditional wedding on 19 November 2017 and later held their white wedding in South Africa on 25 November 2017.

In his words, the musician said “It’s a rainy day… I’m guessing y’all could use some of my sunshine 😍😁❤🥰

📸: @jemimaosunde”

Banky W declared his intention to run for the Lagos’ Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in Nigeria’s House of Representatives, through the platform of Modern Democratic Party, On 11 November 2018.

READ ALSO  Banky W dumps politics, returns to music

He lost the elections On 23 February 2019 to Babajide Obanikoro of the All Progressive Congress.