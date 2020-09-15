Nigerian singer and actor Olubankole Wellington, popularly known by his stage name Banky W and his adorable wife Adesua Etomi, blessed our timeline with their photo.

The couple got married in a traditional wedding on 19 November 2017 and later held their white wedding in South Africa on 25 November 2017.

In his words, the musician said “It’s a rainy day… I’m guessing y’all could use some of my sunshine 😍😁❤🥰

📸: @jemimaosunde”

Banky W declared his intention to run for the Lagos’ Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in Nigeria’s House of Representatives, through the platform of Modern Democratic Party, On 11 November 2018.

He lost the elections On 23 February 2019 to Babajide Obanikoro of the All Progressive Congress.