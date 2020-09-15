The family of Breonna Taylor finally got the first step in a multi-layered justice demanded for the emergency medical technician killed in her own home by Kentucky police 186 days ago.

Today, the city of Louisville announced a record $12 million compensation to Taylor’s family.

The settlement was announced by city officials, along with Taylor’s family. And it comes with a clutch of police reforms.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer began the news conference by saying Taylor’s death “ignited a movement in Louisville and the nation for racial justice.”

Speaking directly to Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, Fischer said, “I cannot begin to imagine Ms. Palmer’s pain and I’m deeply, deeply sorry for Breonna’s death.”

Fischer said that in addition to the monetary settlement, the largest in a police use-of-force case in Louisville history, the city will implement a series of police department reforms “to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again.”

Lonita Baker, an attorney for the Taylor family, said a settlement was “non-negotiable without significant police reform.”

“Justice for Breonna is multilayered. What we were able to accomplish today through the civil settlement against the officers is tremendous, but it’s only a portion of a single layer,” Baker said.

An emotional Palmer added that the fight for justice for her daughter does not stop with the settlement. She said she will not rest until the officers responsible for Taylor’s death are criminally charged.





Baker said the Taylor family will continue to put pressure on State Attorney General Daniel Cameron “to present a fair case to the grand jury.”

“We have faith that an indictment is coming from the grand jury,” Baker said.

Read More on ABC News