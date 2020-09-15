By Taiwo Okanlawon

Following his eviction, Big Brother Naija housemate, Terseer Waya, also known as Kiddwaya has opened up about his relationship with housemate Ozo and how the latter perceives him.

The son of Nigerian socialite and billionaire, Terry Waya during an interview on Beat FM on Tuesday morning said that Ozo always came to talk to him about his ”situationship” with Nengi because he (Ozo), was looking up to him as the man he wants to be.

“He was looking at the man he wants to be. No disrespect to him,” he said.

On why he did not react when Laycon was showing interest in Erica despite the fact that he and Erica were an item in the house, Kiddwaya said: ”No. I was 100% confident of myself. I don’t fear anybody.

“I knew that no one was up to my level in terms of what I have to offer personally. I was not threatened by anybody. Let the girls decide what they want and I will give you my full blessing”.