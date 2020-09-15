By jennifer Okundia

Fans of Lucy Essien, were not happy when the president of their nation was evicted from Biggie’s House, in the season 5 show.

Lucy who was glad to leave, and didn’t want any fake hugs from the same people who voted her out has now taken to her timeline to release cute pictures, for her fans.

The business woman and controversial reality star had a lot of fall outs with housemates, who felt she was too bossy.

Captioning her photos, Lucy who only really made friends with ex housemate Ka3na said:

“Recipe for good skin: drink a lot of water, rub coconut oil, and mind your business…

Hope your weekend is going great?

Stay loving #LucyArmy #Lucination”

