By Muhaimin OLowoporoku

Big Brother Naija housemate, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon has said he is afraid he might not make it beyond eviction on Sunday in the house.

Laycon says this is because he is up against very strong contenders in the house like Dorathy, Ozo, and Trikytee.

On Monday, after the head of house game, Big Brother changed the process of how housemates nominate one another for eviction to a group nomination process.

Housemates were paired into two groups. One group nominates two housemates from the other group for eviction and vice versa.

Ozo, Laycon, Dorathy, and Trikytee ended up being nominated for possible eviction as Vee and Neo were saved from eviction alongside Head of House Nengi.

Talking about his fate, Laycon said, “If I am up against Dorathy and Ozo then I am going up. They are strong and have survived eviction severally.”

However, he said he does not mind being up for eviction as those who nominated him had no other choice.



