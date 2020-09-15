By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Arsenal’s captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new 3-year contract with Arsenal.

The 31-year-old’s deal with Arsenal expired at the end of last season, but he has now ended speculation by extending his stay at the Emirates.

After signing the new contract, Aubameyang immediately took to Twitter to announce to Arsenal fans saying “This is where I belong !!!”

Earlier on Tuesday, Aubameyang got Arsenal fans talking about his contract extension when he posted an hourglass emoji on Twitter.

After signing the new deal Aubameyang said “Signing for this special club was never in doubt,”

“It’s thanks to our fans, my team-mates, my family, and everybody at this club that I feel like I belong here. I believe in Arsenal. We can achieve big things together. We have something exciting here and I believe the best is to come for Arsenal.”





Arsenal’s coach Mikel Arteta also said that it was necessary Aubameyang stayed with them.

“He’s a superb player with an incredible mentality. Being the player to have taken the least amount of time to reach 50 goals with this club tells you everything you need to know about him and his way of working, Arteta said.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal in January 2018 and has since made 111 appearances and scored 72 goals. In his first full season with Arsenal, Auba jointly won the Premier League Golden Boot with 22 goals.

The forward has been critical to Arsenal since joining them helping them to the FA Cup glory last season and the community shield title.