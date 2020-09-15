By Hassana Yakubu

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said it received with shock and sadness, news of the death of the Emir of Biu in Borno, Mai Umar Mustapha Aliyu, who died on Tuesday morning.

The forum also commiserated with Sen. Aliyu Wamako, a former Governor of Sokoto state, over the death of his daughter.

A condolence message issued to newsmen in Kaduna by the ACF National Publicity Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, described the late Emir as a respected monarch, highly regarded in traditional and government circles.

It said that the deceased respected the values of his people and worked for peace and progress in Borno and the North.

“The ACF, therefore, extends its condolences to the families of the deceased and the governments of Sokoto and Borno state.”

NAN