The All Progressives Congress in South Africa (APC SÁ) has thrown its weight behind the Governorship Candidate of the party, Pastor Osagie Ize-lyamu, in the Edo State Governorship Election on Sept 19.

The group gave its support in a statement signed by Mr Sanni David, the National Publicity Secretary of the chapter, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday

“The APC SA has confidence that Pastor Osagie lze-Iyamu will deliver the much needed radical economic transformation for the people.

“The Edo people have no better opportunity to reclaim the seat lost to the PDP through the back door.

“Education, health, security and job creation are very key areas that the governorship candidate is focusing on. We believe that the SIMPLE agenda will bring about the desired change.

“It is our honour and pleasure to affirm that APC South Africa Chapter under the leadership of Engr. Bola Babarinde endorses Pastor Osagie Ize-lyamu and call for the unflinching support of the Edo People to elect him come this Saturday, Sept.19,” it said.

According to the chapter, the recent debate on Channels TV has also exposed many unanswered questions on the issues of governance by the current administration in the state.

“Gov. Godwin Obaseki, in the last four years, cannot articulate his achievements; we wonder on what premise is he seeking re-election.





“We cannot afford to have Edo as a political lab where our economy will be an experiment,” the group added.

According to the chapter, Ize-lyamu has demonstrated in numerous ways that he has the capacity, will and leadership dexterity needed to govern Edo for the next four years.

The group said Ize-Iyamu as a lawyer, pastor, farmer, former Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Edo State Government, understands the inner workings of government.

“We in the diaspora understand the concerns and needs of the Edo indigenes.

“The task of good governance can only be put on the shoulders of a capable team of Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu and Mallam Gani Audu.

“This team gives credence to the SIMPLE Agenda with the ability of the party to support ideas that can transform the state.

“We know and we can trust that they will give a listening ear to sound opinions irrespective of which divide you fall as long as it will make Edo State move forward,” they added.

The group said Edo needed a change in leadership, saying the state could not afford the damage of allowing Gov. Godwin Obaseki run for a second term.

According to them, Edo is ‘broken’ and there is the need to fix it urgently and the only opportunity to do that is to vote in Ize-Iyamu on Sept. 19.

“There is the need for Edo to enthrone a government that is aligned to the Centre to bring about synergy and seamless coordination of developmental programme of the APC at the Federal.

“The road to victory is long and complex. But we have pledged to uphold democracy and to use it as a tool by enlightening the people to undo the yoke of PDP in Edo and at all times when the opportunity presents itself.

“The APC has achieved a lot under President Muhammadu Buhari and we are confident that POI (Pastor Ize-Iyamu Osagie) will be a square peg in a square hole while leveraging on the avalanche of very competent human resources around him to advance the economy of Edo State.”

The APC SA said that the highly untapped mineral deposits, agricultural land and tourism potential were huge investment advantages across the various sectors in the state.

The chapter promised to support the government of Edo to make sure that real jobs were provided, adding that with a people-oriented government in place international migration would be discouraged.

“We need to see Pastor Osagie Ize-lyamu’s emergence as the candidate of APC as a blessing.

“He understands both small and large businesses through his past experiences and involvement in government. With this, he will hit the ground running.

“He is an advocate of a secured Edo State and well-funded security architecture, professional training of police, equipped hospitals and laboratories, functional schools with a unique model with well trained teachers.

“He is committed to see a buzzing Edo State with people centered opportunities and economic vitality. He is a repository of experience with institutional knowledge to fix Edo and rescue it from the doldrums,” the group said.