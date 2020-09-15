The Premier League has confirmed that four cases of COVID-19 have been detected from the latest round of testing, which saw 2,131 players and club staff checked for the virus.

In the last testing round, only one result returned positive, however, the latest screening had 500 more players and staff tested.

“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 7 September and Sunday 13 September, 2,131 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19,” a statement on the league’s official website read. “Of these, there were four new positive tests.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.”

The virus has left all EPL team play their matches behind closed doors as teams also brace the financial impact it will have on them.