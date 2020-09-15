Two Real Madrid players, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes are in contention to win the 2020 Golden Boy accolade.

The club led with two nominees in the final list of 20 published by Tuttosport today.

Voted for by journalists across Europe, the Golden Boy is given to the calendar year’s outstanding European-based footballer under the age of 21, with the 2019 winner to be announced in Turin on 16 December.

Also on the list are Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid, who won the award last year, the boy from Bissau and Barcelona’s Ansu Fati and Andriy Lunin, a Madrid player, on loan to Real Valladolid.

Ferran Torres and Kang-in Lee, both of Valencia are also on the list.

In all, La Liga led the field with seven players.

Full list of Golden Boy’s final 20 nominees:

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal), Erling Haaland (RB Salzburg), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen), Joao Félix (Atlético Madrid), Dejan Joveljic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Kang-in Lee (Valencia), Andriy Lunin (Real Valladolid, on loan from Madrid)

Donyell Malen (PSV), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Rodrygo Goes (Real Madrid), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Ferrán Torres (Valencia), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) and Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).



