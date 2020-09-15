By Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

No fewer than 1,100 policemen from the Rivers State have been drafted to Edo State to beef up security for Saturday’s governorship election.

The Policemen who are drawn from various units of the Rivers State Police Command ranging from Anti-kidnapping, Anti-Robbery,anti-Cultism, intelligence and undercover have been charged to go to Edo State to display optimum level of professionalism and neutrality.

Spokesman of the Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said the police officers have been charged to be of good conduct.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, had warned the police that the Command would not tolerate unprofessional acts capable of painting it black and the Nigeria Police Force in bad light.

Our Correspondent learnt that the deployment of Police Officers and men from Rivers State Command will complement other policemen drawn from other commands.