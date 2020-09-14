Kiddwaya has revealed why other housemates voted him out of the Big Brother Lockdown House.

Kiddwaya, who was tipped by many to win the show, became the 13th Housemate to leave the Biggies House.

Kiddwaya left the show on the eighth Sunday live eviction.

Speaking to the show host, Ebuka, the billionaire son said he feels other Housemates voted him out because they think he doesn’t need the N85 million prize.

“I feel they voted me out because they feel I don’t need the money.

“Maybe because our stories are different, they thought I shouldn’t be in the House. To me, meeting people is my primary goal it’s never about money,” Kiddwaya said.

Kiddwaya, however, admitted that three-quarters of the time his mind was outside having entered the House to try something new, make new friends, and meet new people.

On what he will do next, Kidd said he definitely wants to hit the gym, speak to his parents and his mentors, and then figure out his next moves.