By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos East Senatorial candidate, Tokunbo Abiru has explained why Lagos deserved a Special Status.

Abiru, who spoke in Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos on Saturday when he met with newsmen, said pushing for Lagos to be accorded Special Status would be one of his priorities if elected senator in next month’s by-election.

According to him, Special Status is a necessity for Lagos having become the nation’s former federal capital.

He said being Nigeria’s former capital, there were several investments, such as the seaports and other infrastructure to cater for which the state would not be able to fund alone.

“There is need for the Federal Government to enhance the environment. We only can continue to champion special status for Lagos. I will join hands with others to champion for a special status for Lagos,” he said.

Abiru, a former Managing Director, Polaris Bank, said he would bring his 30 years experience in the banking sector to bear in fighting for the right of Lagos and his senatorial district at the senate if elected.

He also said Lagos East had lots of comparative advantages that could be enhanced through collaboration with the government in terms of ideal policy formulations.

Abiru, who said he was impressed by what the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila had done for his constituency through poverty alleviation, said he would certainly impact on the lives of people in Lagos East if elected.





He commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for doing a great job in terms of infrastructure development, especially during this rainy season, as well as tackling COVID-19 pandemic, saying that he would push for infrastructure development of Lagos East.

Abiru also advised those who had spend several years and made it in the banking sector to leave the scene for the younger ones and only take on advisory roles.

“They should allow the younger people to come in because they are full of ideas,” he said.