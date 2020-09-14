Big Brother Naija former housemate Vanessa Williams, professionally known as Vandora, is back with a new video on her YouTube channel.

On this episode, she talks about her dream of becoming a presenter and how she got into the Big Brother Naija house after losing her job.

In her words, she said:

This is a video all about where I’m coming from and the next chapter in my life. What I will be doing and the journey I will be taking you with me.

Vandora is an energetic lady with a smile on her face always, and presenting shows would really be an avenue to showcase her skills.