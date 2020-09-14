By Kazeem Ugbodaga

One person has been confirmed dead and seven others injured in an accident involving a train and two vehicles at PWD area of Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The accident occurred around 8:12am on Monday.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that one person died and seven others injured.

He had earlier said the accident involved a train and a passenger bus and that six people were involved and were all alive.

But Oke-Osanyintolu, in giving update of the accident said two vehicles collided with the train.

According to him, upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a passenger motor bus GGE 972 GE carrying six passengers and a Highlander SUV with a driver and a single passenger illegally veered onto the train tracks to beat the traffic while crossing the rail at PWD inward Oshodi and subsequently collided with a scheduled commuter train.

He said the two vehicles were then dragged along for a stretch of the journey before the train managed to come to a complete halt.

“The Agency was able to successfully extricate a total of 8 passengers, 6 with minor injuries were provided with on site medical care while two (2) males, including a 20 year old sustained severe injuries and were taken to LASUTH for further treatment. The other adult male subsequently lost his life.





‘The accidented vehicles were recovered off the road with the aid of the Agency’s Light rescue equipment while traffic management measures were put in place by the emergency responders,alongside Task force officials and Nigeria Police,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu said members of the public, especially drivers of commuter buses were reminded to obey traffic regulations to prevent loss of lives, injuries and transport delays.

“All vehicles are cautioned to stop at level crossing and refrain from the dangerous habit of thinking they can smartly cross even when the train is already approaching. Recovery operation has been concluded,” he added.