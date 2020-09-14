By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood star, Nigerian film-maker, actor and former model Ufuoma McDermott took to her Instagram page to show off her beautiful pictures this rainy Monday.

McDermott wore a lemon skirt, with a matching blouse, shoes and a Luis Vuitton bag to give that chic statement appearance as she stepped out.

The Delta State native who is married to Steven McDermott stated that Monday now works for her, as opposed to her working for the weekday.

”Guess who now works for me. ..

#Monday 😉

#SilentMover #GoalDigger #UfuomaMcDermott @louisvuitton classics💚💚💚” she said…





Ufuoma and her hubby have two kids together, Isio and Kesiena.