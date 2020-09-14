By Jennifer Okundia

On Becoming author, CEO of TM Luxury and radio girl Toke Makinwa comes through with see through photos to stop you in your tracks.

The 35 year old media personality and beauty brand influencer stated that it felt really good to dress this way, and so she did.

Makinwa is also a YouTube vlogger who releases interesting videos on her channel weekly, addressing various trendy issues.

Check her write up here:

”I missed this girl 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

The streets came calling 🍾✌️

Out to celebrate life in my fav all the way from South Africa 🇿🇦 @gertjohancoetzee

Go fishing 🎣 this week…

TM X @gertjohancoetzee 🇳🇬/🇿🇦

It felt really good to dress up and step out yesterday. #surviving2020withswag

Styled – @damioke_style

Make up – @preshy_n

📸 – @tobi.olajolo”



