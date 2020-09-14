By Jennifer Okundia

Popularly known as Mama G, veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor, is thankful for life and a new age as she clocks 62, today September 14th 2020.

Born in 1958, in the village of Amaobo, Ngwo in Enugu State, Nigeria, the actor attended Abimbola Gibson Memorial School in Lagos.

Ozokwor later went to the Institute of management and technology Enugu, where she obtained a degree in fine and applied arts.

Due to her passion for acting, she started featuring in different stage plays from her primary school and made it into radio drama. She also participated in a soap opera “Someone Cares.” by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Patience won the Best Supporting Actress in the 2012 and 2013 award at the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards.

“GRATITUDE

#BirthdayThanksgiving

#MamaGLovers❤❤

#PatienceOzokwo

But the godly will flourish like palm trees and grow strong like the cedars of Lebanon. For they are transplanted to the LORD’s own house. They flourish in the courts of our God. Even in old age they will still produce fruit; they will remain vital and green. They will declare, “The LORD is just! He is my rock! There is no evil in him!” Psalm 92:12-14





#BirthdayThanksgiving

#MamaGLovers❤❤

#PatienceOzokwo” she said in a caption for her pictures.

She also got a lovely cake with a lot of names she’s usually associated with, written on it.

The movie actress, popular for her villain roles, has three biological children and five adopted ones. She lost her husband in 2000, and hasn’t remarried since then.

Earlier this month, she shared pictures of her children and grand children, who came to be with her for her birthday celebration.