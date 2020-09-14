By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood movie star, entrepreneur and social media sensation Mercy Aigbe, is on the set of a new film where she played the role of Rolake.

The Yoruba indigenous movie is titled ”KINI IGBEYAWO” and the 42 year old mum of two, shared pictures from the movie scene.

She captioned the pictures thus:

”It’s a wrap for today! 🎬

Tired much!

Sweetdreams my lovelies 💋💋

Still playing Rolake in my new movie KINI IGBEYAWO 🎬”

Aigbe has featured in several movies including Heaven On My Mind, Little Drops Of Happy, Lagos Real Fake Life and a host of others.