By Ayo Efunla

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi visited the scene of Monday’s accident involving a train and two vehicles at the PWD area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

A train collided with two vehicles on Monday morning, with one person killed and seven others injured.

However, Sanwo-Olu and Amaechi arrived at the scene of the accident on Monday evening to get on the spot assessment of the incident.

The accident occurred around 8:12am on Monday.

