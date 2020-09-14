Bright Okpocha, better known by his stage name Basketmouth, is a year older today.

The comedian, however, took to his Instagram page to drop a message for his fans.

“As I turn a year older today, I woke up this morning reflecting on how wonderful it’s been putting smiles on your faces for the past 22 years.

“There is more to me than the world sees,” Bright Okpocha wrote.

However, Basketmouth has also received birthday messages from other Nigerian celebrities.

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade said: “Happy birthday @basketmouth Gods Blessings always.”

“Happy birthday to a real one… ogburu gburu,” Toke Makinwa wrote.

BasketMouth has been active in the entertainment industry since year 2000.

In 2005 and 2006, he won the National Comedy Award and the awards for Best Stand-up Comedian of the Year.





See some of his recent pictures below: