The Northern Governors’ Forum has condoled with Sen. Aliyu Wammako on the death of his daughter, Sa’adiya.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, who is the Chairman of the Forum, in a message, on Sunday in Jos, described the death as painful.

Lalong said that the sudden death of Sa’adiya was a great loss to her immediate family and entire people of Sokoto State.

“This is a sad development for which we cannot question the creator.

“Even as we grieve over the demise of this young and promising woman, we must accept it as the will of God and pray that God will forgive her sins and grant her eternal rest.

“We express our deep condolences to the entire Wamakko family over this sad occurrence,’’ Lalong said in the message signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham.

The governor prayed to God to comfort the Senator representing Sokoto North and members of his family at this difficult moment, while praying for the soul of the deceased to rest in Peace.

The late Aliyu, aged 23, died on Thursday at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, following childbirth complications.

The late Aliyu had since been buried according to Islamic rites.





She was survived by her parents, husband, Tambari Yusuf, a staff of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), and a five-year-old daughter.