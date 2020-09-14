By Agency Reporter

Microsoft said on Sunday it was informed by Bytedance that it would not be selling U.S. operations of TikTok to it.

“We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests,” Microsoft said in a statement.

ByteDance has up till 20 September to sell off TikTok US Operations, going by the deadline given the company, according to President Trump’s executive order.

Trump issued the executive order on Aug. 14 giving the company 90 days for a deal to be completed.

The U.S. President had cited “credible evidence” that the Beijing-based media and tech company’s music and video sharing app may share user data with the Chinese government as reasons for the actions.